Lemonade Puppy Chow
Look, all kinds of Chex Mix are great… Or at least all the kinds I’ve had are. So crunchy! So flavorful! But then there’s this whole other world of what you can do with chex cereal where it’s not just crunchy, it’s also sweet (and still so snackable). You might know that variety as Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies and that’s just what we have for you here, except in this case, you also get the signature refreshing flavor of lemonade. Sweet and crunchy chex mix with a citrus zing? Yes, please!12tomatoes.com
Comments / 0