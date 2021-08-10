Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1030 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall last week combined with daily showers and storms this week has caused water levels to remain in Flood Stage for some of the local rivers. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 29.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 10/02/1979. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.8 Mon 8 pm 28.9 29.0 28.8 28.6 28.4