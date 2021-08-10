Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall last week combined with daily showers and storms this week has caused water levels to remain in Flood Stage for some of the local rivers. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water approaches house foundations in Arrowhead subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 09/25/1985. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 8.4 Tue 8 am 8.3 8.1 7.7 7.1 6.6