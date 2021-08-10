Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Forks; Nelson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Remember, a Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Nelson County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy