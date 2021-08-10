Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Forks; Nelson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NELSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Remember, a Tornado Warning and Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Nelson County.