Rinck Advertising promotes Katie Greenlaw

LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising has promoted Katie Greenlaw to vice president for public relations and influencer marketing. Greenlaw joined Rinck in 2011 and formerly held the title of director of public relations. During her time with the agency, she has developed and executed award-winning public relations and influencer campaigns for regional, national and international quick-serve restaurants, food, beauty, pet and other consumer packaged goods brands, as well as transportation, hospitality, financial services, higher education and nonprofit organizations.