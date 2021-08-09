In Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinians Find Respite, Sanctuary And Rallying Cry

We're watching the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan this morning. U.S. embassy staff are being evacuated. Afghan citizens in Kabul are waiting for what comes next as the Taliban say they are negotiating a change in government in Kabul. Muhib Shinwari is a doctor in Kabul. He joins us on the line now. Thank you for being with us. We have heard this morning helicopters in the background. We've heard alternating descriptions of calm and chaos. When you were at your medical complex this morning, what did you see?