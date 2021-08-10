4 Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch This Week

Are These The Best Beverage Stocks To Invest In Now?. As investors screen through the stock market for the top stocks to buy, beverage stocks would be a viable play now. With investors considering the current state of the economic recovery, most beverage companies remain essential throughout the pandemic. After all, we are looking at an industry that can be deemed essential in our daily lives. Thus, this places beverage stocks within the consumer staples sector of the market. The likes of which are often more resistant to shifting economic cycles. By extension, as beverage companies continue to serve consumers in good times or bad, I could see investors eyeing some of the top beverage stocks now.