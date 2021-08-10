Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Infant formula sold exclusively online recalled for insufficient iron, FDA labeling shortfalls

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqDkd_0bMoZKZZ00

Able Groupe is recalling roughly 76,000 products, labeled as infant formulas, that were sold exclusively online and distributed to U.S. households.

According to the recall notice, the products contain insufficient iron levels and fail to meet multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements.

The products, which were imported from Europe, were purchased exclusively through Little Bundle and were distributed by mail beginning May 20.

The affected products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, meaning they may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly those born prematurely or with a low birth weight; those who had low iron levels at birth; or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness, the recall stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inadequate iron intake during infancy may lead to anemia, a condition that occurs when there are not enough red blood cells in the body or “when a child’s ability to carry oxygen throughout the body is lowered.”

The condition can lead to “irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes” if left untreated, the recall stated.

The eight infant formula products included in the recall are not properly labeled to indicate if they contain the minimum required 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, nor do the improperly labeled products include a warning to consumers that additional iron may be required, the recall stated, noting the affected products also fail to bear mandatory labeling statements in English.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the products immediately and may contact Able Groupe directly via email at recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Iron#Formulas#Infants#Groupe#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

CVS and Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups - not the general public.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
AgricultureFox17

FDA announces multiple product recalls

(WXMI) — Multiple recalls have been issued for products ranging from packaged salads to dog food, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. BrightFarms is recalling packaged salad greens due to possible Salmonella contamination. See the affected product information below. “Best by” dates through July 26, 2021:. “Best by”...
PharmaceuticalsWETM

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with severely weakened immune systems. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky put out a statement Friday afternoon saying that she signed the advisory panel’s recommendation and called...
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

What to know as FDA approves third Covid vaccine doses for certain Americans

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans. “An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC. Roughly seven million...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA OKs Third COVID-19 Shot for Vulnerable Americans

FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a third "booster" shot of coronavirus vaccines for people with weakened immune systems, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge across the country. Expanding the emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna...
Public HealthLa Crosse Tribune

FDA, CDC recommend COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised persons

The FDA late Thursday authorized COVID-19 booster shots for select immunocompromised individuals, with the CDC Friday recommending the extra dose as well. The FDA, which last winter granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and later the Johnson and Johnson one does version, will now allow a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna incarnations for some individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those who have had organ transplants, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, or those with HIV. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on Friday to advise the extra shot.
Healthfoodmanufacturing.com

Baby Formula Recalled for Low Iron

Able Groupe announced Aug. 8 it is recalling certain products used as infant formulas. The recalled products are infant formulas (i.e., products intended as a complete or partial substitute for human milk for children 12 months old and younger), but the required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas have not been submitted to the FDA. In addition, the HiPP Comfort Milk Formula, HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula, Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, and HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories and may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness.
ElectronicsDOT med

FDA labels recall of Philips' V60 and V60 Plus ventilators as Class One

The FDA has classified the recent recall of Philips’ V60 and V60 Plus ventilators as Class one, the most serious type of recall. The agency says the use of such devices could result in serious injury or death and reported 61 incidents and 25 injuries on Tuesday that were traced back to the products. No deaths were reported, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy