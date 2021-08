Stammen (5-2) fired a scoreless fourth inning, allowing one hit to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday. Stammen entered the fourth inning with a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Brendan Rodgers, but retired the next three batters in order. The 37-year-old had been almost perfect in his last six appearances, firing eight scoreless innings on six hits and a walk while striking out nine. On the season, Stammen is one of the Padres' bullpen leaders with a 2.51 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 61 innings.