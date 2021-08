The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is considering making all kids wear masks again this fall. I do not understand why we are returning to old policies after vaccines have not only been introduced but have been given to half of American adults. Who are we afraid of killing? Granny? She’s been vaccinated since February. Death rates among adults have dramatically plummeted, and death among children with no previous health problems is essentially nonexistent. The tragedy now is what we are doing to the social, emotional and physical wellbeing of our children. Kids should not be living in fear of invisible germs in the air while putting on masks littered with bacteria. They shouldn’t be kept behind Plexiglas and afraid to go within 6 feet of one another. They shouldn’t have to get their phonics lessons from a masked and muffled teacher.