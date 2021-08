Not every MMA fight is worth remembering. The world of MMA is often a wildly exciting and bemusing sport. It’s obviously violent but that’s just a fraction of what it is. More often than not the brutality on hand is often met with the most sincerest form of respect that the fighters give to one another. It makes most of the bloodiest fights digestible. The display of humanity shown in those moments, after a brutal encounter, reminding us that there is civility in the violence. It keeps us coming back. A great fight can make the most ardent pacifist a fan, simply to see the triumph of the human spirit.