CDC updates guidance for travelers as COVID Delta variant continues to spread

ORLANDO, Fla. — The emergence of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is leading to questions about how and when it’s safe to travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says families should make those decisions based on their own loved ones’ level of protection from the virus.

For people with children who are too young to be vaccinated, the CDC recommends parents follow their guidelines for those who aren’t vaccinated in order to help keep kids safe.

The CDC says it’s safer to opt for short road trips with family members as opposed to flights when traveling with young kids who aren’t vaccinated. The goal is to keep unvaccinated children away from crowds.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warns the Delta variant seems to be much more dangerous than other variants of the virus.

“It has the capability of transmitting efficiently from human to human in an extraordinary manner well beyond any of the other variants,” Dr. Fauci said.

The CDC says children over the age of two should wear a mask in public spaces and around people they don’t live with.

They’re also encouraging everyone to follow state and local COVID-19 restrictions, which can vary depending on the destination.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has said there won’t be any statewide mask or vaccine mandates.

“In terms of imposing any restrictions, that’s not happening in Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said. It’s destructive. It does not work.”

However, at Disney theme parks, all guests over two years of age are required to wear masks indoors again.

In New York, certain indoor activities like restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues now require proof of vaccination.

The CDC says it’s also safer for families with unvaccinated members to avoid cruise ships, or long distance travel on trains or buses.

Cox Media Group