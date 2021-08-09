Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8 Suspected Since 2000

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the most horrific acts of violence that our ancestors had to endure was the brutal practice of lynching. The reality that life could end in such a horrific way was very real for more people than we’d like to believe, with one report coming from the Equal Justice Initiative that lists more than 4,000 Black men, women and children that were lynched throughout the country from 1877 to 1950. The real hot spot for hate ended up being Mississippi though, which tallied up 581 lynchings and set the record for any state in America.