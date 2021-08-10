Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

Beverley (suspension) was traded to the Grizzlies on Sunday, along with Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal is mostly financially motivated for the Clippers, who will shrink their luxury tax bill by roughly $30 million while getting out from under the $14.3 million Beverley is owed next season. While the hard-nosed guard was a staple of some memorable Clippers teams over the last four seasons, he lost considerable time due to injuries in three of those, including appearing in just 37 games in 2020-21. It's possible the veteran could remain in Memphis as a defensive-minded backup to Ja Morant, but Wojnarowski notes that the Grizzlies are open to the possibility of moving Beverley and Rondo elsewhere in separate deals.
