Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Has Added A Shawshank Redemption Alum
It’s been a while since we last spent time with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, but soon the assassin known to the criminal underworld as the Baba Yaga will be back on the big screen. John Wick: Chapter 4 is in the midst of principal photography, and the casting reveals aren’t done just yet. It’s been announced that The Shawshank Redemption actor Clancy Brown will be taking part in the action franchise’s next installment.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0