Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Has Added A Shawshank Redemption Alum

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a while since we last spent time with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, but soon the assassin known to the criminal underworld as the Baba Yaga will be back on the big screen. John Wick: Chapter 4 is in the midst of principal photography, and the casting reveals aren’t done just yet. It’s been announced that The Shawshank Redemption actor Clancy Brown will be taking part in the action franchise’s next installment.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Scott Adkins
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shawshank Redemption#Run#Highlander#Showtime#Starz#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesCinema Blend

John Wick Chapter 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Keanu Reeves Movie

Keanu Reeves came back in a major way with 2014's John Wick, thus spawning one of the most unlikely action franchises of the current decade. The third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, became one of the most critically acclaimed, as well as one of the most financially successful, entries in the series yet. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to learn that John Wick: Chapter 4 is right around the corner — locked and loaded.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick 4 Set Image Has Donnie Yen Seated, Suited and Ready to Kick Ass

Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is all smiles and suits as he prepares to add his particular set of skills to upcoming action movie sequel John Wick 4. The actor, whose name has become a lot more recognizable in recent years thanks to roles in such tentpole outings as Star Wars: Rogue One, Mulan, and the Ip Man franchise, will join Keanu Reeves in the ongoing adventures of the dog-lovin' assassin.
TV ShowsComicBook

Entire John Wick Trilogy Now Streaming for Free

Unlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
MoviesPeople

Keanu Reeves Enjoys His Time in Berlin as He Shoots John Wick 4

The actor, 56, was seen smiling wide outside of his hotel as he continues to film in the German capital. Reeves has been in Berlin shooting the next two installments of the John Wick series lately, months after he was seen there last fall while filming Matrix 4. The actor...
MoviesTVOvermind

Is The Upcoming John Wick 4 Cast Too Good?

It’s not a desire to sound like a wet blanket, but it’s kind of wise to wonder if adding in TOO many big names to the next John Wick movie is going to have a negative effect on the story. With Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and a few other big names coming to the movie, along with the return of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, it’s fair to say that the movie already has a full dance card, and yet adding in Clancy Brown still feels like a smart move since if there are to be convincing villains and protagonists then he’s a fine addition. The only hope though is that the screentime given to each individual will be enough to establish their character and why they’re against or for John’s survival. Clancy has played several villainous characters during his time in show business and has proven that he’s very good at it, as he can pull off the look and mannerisms of a bad guy quite well. But back to the idea of all these big names being a little too much for the movie.
MoviesTime Out Global

Keanu Reeves seems poised to fight half of Hollywood in 'John Wick 4'

Like a much-calmer Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves has decided to spend his 50s getting repeatedly bounced off of cars, smashed through glass and shooting scores of nameless thugs for our entertainment. And with production of John Wick 4 currently underway, the 56-year-old icon appears perfectly content to roll all the way into his 60s dodging knives and engaging in spectacular feats of balletic violence.
Moviesfreerangeamerican.us

REPORT: ‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed, Being Filmed Back-to-Back With No. 4

If we can blame 2020 for delaying “John Wick 4,” then we can celebrate 2020 for likely having it filmed back-to-back with a fifth installment. That’s right, according to reports, Lionsgate just greenlit “John Wick 5.”. ‘John Wick 5’ Details. Back in 2014, a film entitled “John Wick” hit the...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Adds Another Key Piece In THOR: RAGNAROK & DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Actor Clancy Brown

Deadline is reporting that Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood; Thor: Ragnarok; Justice League) has joined the star cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 in a key role. “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!,” said director Chad Stahelski in a statement expressing his excitement.
MoviesPosted by
Mashed

This John Wick Food Scene Could Kill You If You Tried It

If John Wick fans have learned anything over the course of the character's three movies, it is this: Don't mess with Wick's dogs. However, if you are a sushi fan watching this trilogy, that might not be the life lesson you walk away with. John Wick's third installment, "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," definitely has sushi lovers talking, but not about all the cool fight scenes. Nope, it's the scene involving the sushi bar assassins that has foodies pausing and rewinding.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“John Wick” Director Developing “Shibumi”

“John Wick” sequels director Chad Stahelski has been set to produce a new film adaptation of author Trevanian’s 1979 novel “Shibumi” for Warner Bros. Pictures. The story details the struggle between the highly skilled assassin named Nicholai Hel, and the ‘Mother Company’ – a secret conspiracy of energy corporations that control much of the Western world.
Movies/Film

‘John Wick 4’: Release Date, Cast and More

Next summer, John Wick is back…again. And he’s angry. The latest entry in the action-packed shoot-em-up franchise was originally supposed to arrive this year, but we all know that didn’t happen. Now we’ll have to wait until 2022. But while we wait, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 4 below.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Wick: Chapter 4 Should Be Super Cool, But Donnie Yen’s Face Proves Night Shoots Take A Toll

Donnie Yen has been a superstar on the Hong Kong film circuit for a long time, particularly through the Ip Man film series, but the last half decade has seen him building a Hollywood profile through movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Mulan. Now he’s is hard at work on John Wick: Chapter 4, and while it stands to reason that the next entry in the franchise should be just as cool, if not more so, than its predecessors, it’s clear the night shoots have been hard on Yen.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘John Wick 4’s Chad Stahelski Developing 1970s-Set Assasin Thriller ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros.

Director Chad Stahelski is a busy man, he’s currently shooting “John Wick 4” in Germany with Keanu Reeves back in the lead role, and Lionsgate already has plans for “John Wick 5.” But he’s lining up even more beyond the world of ‘Wick.’ Deadline reports that Warner Bros. and Stahelski are teaming to develop a new incarnation of the 1979 novel “Shibumi” written by Trevanian (“The Eiger Sanction“) with the possibility that it could turn into a directing vehicle.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Wick 4 Director Has Lined Up A New Movie, But Fans Of The Keanu Reeves Franchise Shouldn’t Worry

Following years of working in Hollywood as a stuntman/stunt coordinator, Chad Stahelski launched his directorial career with 2014’s John Wick, which he co-helmed with David Leitch. Stahelski has since directed every subsequent John Wick movie on his own, including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, but he’s also been attaching his name to various other cinematic projects. Now another movie has been added to that development slate, but not to worry, John Wick fans, this won’t affect his forthcoming work on the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy