Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast as Morticia Addams for Netflix’s 'Wednesday' Series

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Zeta-Jones has joined Netflix's Wednesday live-action series as Morticia Addams, the streamer announced Monday. Zeta-Jones will guest star in the upcoming series, joining series lead Jenna Ortega, who will play Wednesday Addams, and Luis Guzman, who guest stars as Gomez Addams. Wednesday is a live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale that...

