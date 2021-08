The American Public Gas Association (APGA) has named Chris Latch of Corinth Gas & Water in Mississippi as the Second Vice Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Latch was elected during the APGA Annual Meeting on July 28 where he began a one-year term. APGA is a national, not-for-profit association of over 700 publicly-owned local distribution systems in 38 states. APGA is the only trade association that solely represents the interests of public natural gas systems at the federal legislative and regulatory level. The following statement can be attributed to APGA President and CEO Dave Schryver.