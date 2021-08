The Bangs Dragons enjoyed their best finish in seven years in 2020 – winning nine games, averaging 42 points per start and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. But 14 seniors from last season have moved on, and Bangs begins this year with just three offensive and three defensive starters returning from a 9-2 team. Still, the Dragons are picked second or third in District 2-3A Division II in most preseason polls, which would send Bangs to its third consecutive playoff appearance.