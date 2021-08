The Lady Cats basketball team did not have to wait long for their new head coach. After news released to KSST in late-June that Brittney Tisdell left Sulphur Springs to return home to coach her alma mater at North Lamar, Coach Greg Owens, athletic director of SSISD, was forced to find a new coach for the Lady Cats as the women’s basketball program was already deep into their summer work-out program, the Edge.