Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, August 16, Highview Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 190th Street and Dodd Boulevard. The closure is necessary for utility extensions across Highview Avenue, turn lane construction at 185th Street and trail construction along Highview Avenue. The posted detour (PDF) will be along 190th Street and Dodd Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to be in place until no later than Friday, August 27.