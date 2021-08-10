Cancel
Driver coronavirus exposures force limited bus service Tuesday

By SHERRY SLATER
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Citilink has announced temporary service reductions for Tuesday due to a shortage of employees after possible COVID-19 exposures, officials announced this evening. John Metzinger, Citilink's general manager and CEO, said in a statement that one employee tested positive, and several others are quarantining "out of an abundance of caution." He learned employees were exposed at an after-hours gathering off site, not while they were on duty at Citilink.

