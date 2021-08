Happy Friday, all you crazy cats and kittens! Yesterday was a great day of baseball. We’re so lucky to have something as wonderful as Major League Baseball to cheer us up and give us hope throughout the year (especially in February and March, when everyone has a chance at the title). If your team is out of the running now, don’t give up on baseball! Find something new or someone new on your favorite team to root for, a milestone to watch out for, or hop on a bandwagon for a more successful team. Just don’t give up on America’s best sport.