Q: (Offensive Tackle) Andrew Thomas didn't really do much yesterday, why was that?. A: It was a third day in back in pads. For some of the guys, coming off the loads they had the year before, and he's obviously coming of an injury and surgery at the end of last year, so we just take all that all of that into account. It wasn't a direct issue of something we couldn't do, but it was just us being cautious.