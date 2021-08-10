Cancel
Dundy County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dundy County through 1000 PM MDT At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Benkelman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 940 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

