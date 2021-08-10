Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ At 731 PM MDT/831 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler, or 14 miles northwest of St. Francis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Parks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
County
Cheyenne County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy