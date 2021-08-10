Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ At 731 PM MDT/831 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler, or 14 miles northwest of St. Francis, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and southwestern Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Parks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH