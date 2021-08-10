Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bureau County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM AND SOUTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTIES At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bureau Junction, or near Hennepin, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Princeton, Hennepin, Tiskilwa, Bureau Junction, Putnam and Lake Thunderbird. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putnam, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Hennepin, IL
County
Putnam County, IL
County
Bureau County, IL
City
Bureau Junction, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Northwestern Putnam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti climbed to 1,297 on Sunday, a day after the powerful temblor turned thousands of structures into rubble and set off franctic rescue efforts ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching storm. Saturday's earthquake also left at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy