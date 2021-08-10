Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM AND SOUTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTIES At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bureau Junction, or near Hennepin, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Princeton, Hennepin, Tiskilwa, Bureau Junction, Putnam and Lake Thunderbird. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH