Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell in thunderstorms earlier this evening. The stream gauge on Sligo Creek at Tacoma Park has exceeded minor flood stage. Additionally, the stream gauge on Rock Creek in northern D.C. is nearing minor flood stage, and may go over in the next hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Takoma Park... Silver Spring