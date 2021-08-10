Cancel
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; Goshen County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Goshen and central Platte Counties through 815 PM MDT At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wheatland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grayrocks Reservoir around 750 PM MDT. Fort Laramie and Fort Laramie National Historic Site around 805 PM MDT. Lingle around 815 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 73 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

