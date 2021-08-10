Girls Junior Varsity Golf finishes 10th place at Lady Pirate (Garaway High School) Invitational
On Monday, August 9th, Our Lady Bear Gold team traveled to Sugarcreek, Ohio (Amish Country) to take part in the Lady Pirate (Garaway High School) Invitational. The girls played at the Black Gold Golf Club and shot 425 for a 10th place finish out of 13 teams. Leading the way for the Bears were Liz White and Malia Weatherbie with 100’s, Allison Kryzwicki fired a 109, Mis Whitt shot a 116 and Rylie Haynes carded a 121.northroyaltonathletics.com
