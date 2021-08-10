Cancel
Food & Drinks

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

By Kelsey Ogletree
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.

