Fall camp is almost here! The team returns to campus today (Thursday), will meet as a group on Friday, and the first practice will take place on Saturday. It will be our first opportunity to see the team since the spring. There's one catch - who is starting? Who are the backups? Are guys moving around? There's no definitive answer on that, yet, as Head Coach Neal Brown chose not to release any depth charts during the spring. Also, the team did not put out a media guide during Big 12 Media Days, which typically lists a depth chart. That's not going to stop us from projecting what a depth chart might look like, though. Today, we begin with the offense.