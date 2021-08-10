Everything We Know About Ali Khan's New Podcast Eat This. Drink That

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has officially come to an end, and the final few episodes were... intense, to say the least. After frontrunner Greg Grippo had an explosive breakup with Katie just a week after fan-favorite Michael Allio self-eliminated, Katie was left wondering whether going through with this whole process was even worth it. But she ultimately stuck around, and the season had a happy ending. But you may be wondering: Are Katie and Blake still together after The Bachelorette? Luckily, they revealed their relationship status during the “After The Finale Rose” segment of the finale.