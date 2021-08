Two necessary items needed for the eventual opening of the new Jimmy Gill Park on Hine Street were approved by the Athens City Council during Monday's meeting. Mayor Ronnie Marks said the original idea to provide sewer service to the park was to use a small septic tank until another measure could be worked out. However, he said that idea did not get approved, so the City will have to run a sewer line from Toyota Boshoku AKI to the new park.