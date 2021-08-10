These cucumber roll-up recipes from TikTok are the perfect summer lunch

Alright, folks, it’s what you’ve been waiting for! Drum roll, please… One Green Planet’s GREATEST Plant-Based Recipes from Breakfast to Dessert is here! If you love One Green Planet, eating delicious vegan food, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or any combination of these, you are going to want this cookbook! It has so many different recipes that are perfect for all dietary needs, occasions, and meals of the day. To give you a little taste of what you can expect, we rounded up five yummy plant-based lunch and dinner recipes that you can find in this book. Get ready to find your new fave recipe and then check out the One Green Planet cookbook here.