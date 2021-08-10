These cucumber roll-up recipes from TikTok are the perfect summer lunch

Although we're officially in the last full month of summer, grilling season is far from over (and depending on where you live, it may never end at all). Case in point: this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition features a dish that has three different grilled elements, pork, pineapple, and red onion. They're some of the starring ingredients in Justin Chapple's recipe for a Grilled Pork Bowl with Pineapple and Cilantro, which comes together in three simple steps. You start by marinating pork tenderloin in lightly sweetened tea, and end up with a bowl that's packed with said pork, avocado, rice, bacon, and more. It would make the perfect lunch or dinner to enjoy while the days are longer.
Comments / 0