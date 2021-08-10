Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

These cucumber roll-up recipes from TikTok are the perfect summer lunch

By Cassie Sheets
Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a light, healthy, satisfying summer lunch that’s easy to make at home, you need to try the cucumber roll trend from TikTok. These recipes are fun to try and tweak on your own.

qconline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cucumber#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesDelish

60 Cheap And Easy Dinner Recipes So You Never Have To Cook A Boring Meal Again

You don't have to drop major dough to make something delicious for dinner—save money by choosing cheaper proteins like chicken, ground beef, and tilapia, or go vegetarian with bean-based meals. Whatever your style, these delish meals will please your entire fam without breaking the bank. Need more easy eats? Try these easy weeknight dinners and slow-cooker chicken dinners.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

I have a couple of fussy eaters (named London and Etta), and these offer an added dose of protein and energy to their diets. They make a delicious healthy snack or breakfast and are excellent paired with coffee (for someone named Siri). Technique tip: Sometimes wetting your hands helps with...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Healthy breakfast and lunch recipes just in time for back to school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for some new recipes that are not only tasty but healthy? Registered dietitian Jamie Miller from Camelback Village Racquet and Health Club in Phoenix has some great recipes to keep you going, motivated, and leave you feeling satisfied. Blueberry Peach Baked Oatmeal recipe. INGREDIENTS. 2...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Summer Pea Salad Recipe

This summer pea salad recipe is a must-try! If you're looking for something that is fresh and light, then this salad is perfect for you. It's filled with peas, cabbage, and radishes, in addition to a light dressing that gives it an extra kick of flavor. Pair that with a little bit of lemon zest, and this salad it out-of-this-world good.
RecipesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Okra recipes that celebrate summer

Though notions of seasonality can feel precious at times — especially in our grocery stores where you can get most anything you want throughout the year — I still like to punctuate the seasons with a binge on certain fruits or vegetables to really drive home the feeling of where we are in the year. And since it’s summer, that means, for me, it’s an okra bonanza.
Recipesdapsmagic.com

Naan Bread with Cucumber Raita – GEEK EATS Disney Recipe

Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents. Please supervise children who are helping or nearby. This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. Ingredients. Naan Bread. 3 2/3 cups all-purpose flour. 1 tablespoon...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

A Rolled Raspberry Mousse Recipe From a France-Based Dallas Native Pastry Chef

“Who would have thought?” Molly Wilkinson comments on her journey into the world of crackling sugar cages and rich mousse. Dallas-born Wilkinson recently published French Pastry Made Simple: Foolproof Recipes for Eclairs, Tarts, Macarons and More (Page Street Publishing Co.), a gorgeous little cookbook which she penned from the apartment in Versailles where she now lives and teaches in-person and virtual classes.
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Bored of cooking? Try these five recipes for a reboot

I was inspired by something I saw on Twitter this week (I know, strange): podcast host and author Linda Holmes wrote that, after a pandemic stretch of ordering in and PB&Js, she wanted to reset her relationship with her kitchen. She issued herself a cooking challenge, choosing eight recipes and making them over the course of one week. This made me realise that I, too, need a reboot.
Recipesstyleblueprint.com

3 Summer Recipes from bartaco to Try at Home

In landlocked Southern cities, time spent at beachy bartaco feels a little like a vacation unto itself. Serving up fresh SoCal-inspired fare like guacamole, fish tacos, rice bowls, and crazy-good margaritas, the bartaco menu just kind of feels like summer. If you’re a bartaco devotee — or if they haven’t made it to your city yet — this collection of signature summer recipes is nothing short of a godsend, especially for warm weather entertaining.
Recipesspoonuniversity.com

Sweeten Up the Summer with Fresh Mango Recipes

What better way to enjoy summer than with quick, easy, and delicious mango recipes? These recipes will reinvent how you see this tropical fruit and inspire you to stock up on mangos for your fruit bowl. Spicy Mango Grilled Cheese. Prep Time: 5 minutes. Cook Time: 10 minutes. Wait Time:...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Parade

From Water Gun Painting to DIY Elephant Toothpaste, Here Are the Best Summer Kids Activities Trending on TikTok

It’s that time of the summer—the kids are sick of the backyard, the “yay summer” enthusiasm you all had in June is lost, and your kids are b-o-r-e-d with a capital B. It’s gorgeous outside, and the battle with screentime is testing your patience. If you are like me, you are desperately looking for fun and easy kid activities that they can do outside to keep them occupied for a while. I took to TikTok to find the best activities to keep your kids busy during the summer and rounded up the best kid activities that are trending on TikTok.
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Summer Fruit Crisp

Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows us a summertime treat packed with fruit that's fresh and flavorful this season. Combine fruit, lemon zest and lemon juice together in a bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together cinnamon, sugar, and cornstarch. Gently combine the cinnamon sugar mixture with the fruit. Crisp...
RecipesFood & Wine

This Grilled Pork and Pineapple Bowl is the Perfect Summer Lunch

Although we're officially in the last full month of summer, grilling season is far from over (and depending on where you live, it may never end at all). Case in point: this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition features a dish that has three different grilled elements, pork, pineapple, and red onion. They're some of the starring ingredients in Justin Chapple's recipe for a Grilled Pork Bowl with Pineapple and Cilantro, which comes together in three simple steps. You start by marinating pork tenderloin in lightly sweetened tea, and end up with a bowl that's packed with said pork, avocado, rice, bacon, and more. It would make the perfect lunch or dinner to enjoy while the days are longer.
Recipeshunker.com

This TikTok Pasta Recipe Is Unexpected But Easy

After pasta chips started to go viral, we wondered what other wacky recipes the TikTok universe might reveal. And there's one trend that's still under the radar but piquing our interest: the pasta skewer. TikTok user @heartbeatfood shows us how it's done, grabbing some pasta and stacking it on a...
Food & Drinkstheeasttexasweekend.com

The Honey-Lavender Sangria recipe from Seasons 52 is a summer treat!

Seasons 52 is celebrating Rosé All Day, all summer long! The Honey-Lavender Sangria cocktail is one of the most popular cocktails at Seasons 52, and for those wanting to partake at home, the restaurant is now sharing the recipe for the wildly popular drink! The super easy and delicious mixed drink will instantly transport you into that relaxed, summer mindset. Read on for the recipe.
Appleton, WIwearegreenbay.com

Egg roll recipe from GingeRootz Asian Grille

(WFRV) — Pork Egg Rolls. 1 package of spring roll wrappers (25-30) 4 bundles of bean thread noodle (soaked in warm water for 30 minutes and chopped up into 2 inch sections) 1 medium size carrot shredded (1 cup) ½ cabbage finely shredded (2 cups) 1 medium size onion diced.
RecipesSanta Cruz Sentinel

Recipe: A melon salad that’s perfect for backyard barbecues

Take a sweet summer melon and pair it with one of the saltiest of cheeses, and you have yourself a match made in heaven. Fresh mint and lime dressing and a few cracks of black pepper are all you need to pull this salad together. This makes a refreshing addition to brunch, lunch or a backyard barbecue spread.
Recipesroguevalleymagazine.com

A Recipe for a Healthier Lunch

Look for recipes that use fresh, whole ingredients and that combine protein with healthy carbohydrates. For example, the following recipe for Rio Star Grapefruit & Quinoa Salad combines vegetables and citrus fruit with quinoa, a whole grain that supplies a complete protein. Quinoa, which is like couscous in texture, contains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy