These cucumber roll-up recipes from TikTok are the perfect summer lunch

It’s that time of the summer—the kids are sick of the backyard, the “yay summer” enthusiasm you all had in June is lost, and your kids are b-o-r-e-d with a capital B. It’s gorgeous outside, and the battle with screentime is testing your patience. If you are like me, you are desperately looking for fun and easy kid activities that they can do outside to keep them occupied for a while. I took to TikTok to find the best activities to keep your kids busy during the summer and rounded up the best kid activities that are trending on TikTok.