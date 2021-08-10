Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Winners and losers of 2021 NHL free agency

By Aaron Heckmann
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL is in an unprecedented situation financially, with the salary cap barely rising after next season. Cap space is at a premium as teams try to shed salary by moving out expensive contracts via trade or the expansion draft. The Arizona Coyotes weaponized their available cap space to accumulate...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Alexander Wennberg
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Alex Goligoski
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Florida Panthers#The Vancouver Canucks#The Detroit Red Wings#The Maple Leafs#Frederik Andersen 910 Sv#Mrazek Campbell#Evolving Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First Wave of Free Agency

Though a second season of $81.5 million payrolls seemed likely to temper the NHL's latest free-agency spending spree, the money has been flying fast and free since things got underway on Wednesday. Nearly 250 signings covering more than 400 contract years worth nearly $1 billion had been made official through...
NHLPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Michigan hockey players cash in during NHL free agency

NHL teams have splurged in free agency this offseason, and several former University of Michigan players have cashed in. After the free agent mark opened Wednesday, NHL clubs signed 163 players to contracts worth $785 million, according to Capfriendly.com. On the second day, they spent another $133 million. Zach Hyman,...
NHLBleacher Report

Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Rumors on Trades and Free Agency

With the calendar flipped to August, the NHL free-agent market has been picked almost clean of high-end talent. Meanwhile, activity in the trade market has slowed to a crawl, as many teams invested much of their salary-cap space in previous trades and free-agent signings. That hasn't stopped the NHL rumor...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

2021-22 NHL projected standings | 2022 NHL Playoff Predictions

With the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and a salary cap that is not going up, a lot of players this summer have changed teams. Some teams have improved, while others went into re-build mode. Below are the 2021-22 NHL projected standings and the 2022 NHL playoff predictions and 2022 Stanley...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Panthers sign veteran centre Joe Thornton to one-year, $750K deal

Joe Thornton’s quest for that elusive Stanley Cup will continue in Florida. The Panthers announced Friday that they've signed the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer to a one-year contract. "I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that's it," Thornton told...
NHLCBS Sports

Fantasy Hockey: NHL free agency recap with all the key moves

There were a flurry of free agent signings when the market opened July 28. Many involved teams rounding out their depth charts and AHL squads with minor signings, but several involved teams backing up the Brinks truck in order to bring major pieces in that will be key to the club's success over the next few seasons.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

MONTREAL (AP) — Auston Matthews got his NHL-best 35th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. William Nylander, Jake Muzzin and Adam Brooks also scored for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly and Jason Spezza each had...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner Can be a Top 5 NHL Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs already the second best player in the world, but it’s not impossible that they end up with two of the top five. With apologies to Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the second best player in the world. If not for a period of ten games or so where he was unable to shoot the puck, Auston Matthews would have flirted with goal per game status last season.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Wild, Senators, Henrik Lundqvist Teases Comeback

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, will the Edmonton Oilers extend any tryout offers ahead of training camp? Meanwhile, forward Kevin Fiala and the Minnesota Wild have submitted their arbitration numbers for Tuesday’s hearing. The asks are in, but can the two sides work something out? Are the Ottawa Senators looking at a few different trade options? Finally, Henrik Lundqvist is teasing a comeback to the NHL. Is this something that could seriously happen?
NHLYardbarker

Oilers May Invite a Couple of Depth Defensemen to Camp on PTO Basis

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes that he expects the Edmonton Oilers to take advantage of the professional tryout process and potentially invite one of couple of defensemen to camp prior to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. After signing Slater Koekkoek to a two-year extension, the Oilers a pretty much set, but that doesn’t mean competition for jobs is a bad thing.
NHLwktysports.com

The day the NHL changed forever

Thirty years ago today, Wayne Gretzky was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings. The trade was at Gretzky’s request. He was sent to the Kings with Mike Krushelnyski and Marty McSorley. Edmonton received Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelina, three first-round draft picks and cash. The Gretzky trade...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Free Agency: Are there any good players left to sign?

It has been well over a week since the opening bell of the free agent season on July 28th. There have been a number of signings in recent days, but they are all restricted free agents or players being extended before their current deals are up. Since the last time...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin contract update; NHLPA advises players they could lose money if not vaccinated

National Hockey League, Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League Players' Association, Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Eichel, Buffalo, Elliotte Friedman, Don Granato, Cale Makar. Apr 23, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Best bargain contracts in free agency

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we are going to take a look at the best value signings of the free agent signing period so far. What are we considering a value signing? Signings that have little term and a smaller salary cap hit. We are setting the limit at contracts that are only one or two years in length and have a salary cap hit of lower than $5 million per season. Signings that carry relatively little risk, but have the potential for a reward.
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 NHL Expansion Draft selections the Seattle Kraken got wrong

The Seattle Kraken built their team through the NHL Expansion Draft a few weeks ago, but some of their decisions left fans with questions. While the team passed on some big-name players like Carey Price in order to maintain cap flexibility, other decisions seemed to lack any reasoning. On multiple occasions, the Kraken seemingly passed on the opportunity to get assets back and walked away with nothing from certain teams.
NHLPosted by
NESN

ESPN Gives Bruins Good Letter Grade For Their NHL Free Agency Moves

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. The Boston Bruins have drawn both attention and admiration for their work in NHL free agency. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Monday gave the Bruins a B+ grade for the flurry of moves they’ve made in the market since it opened July 28. Boston added forwards Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and F Tomas Nosek, defender Derek Forbort and goaltender Linus Ullmark as unrestricted free agents. Their arrivals are expected to offset the departures of David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase and Jaroslav Halak, who signed elsewhere as free agents, and Jeremy Lauzon, whom the Seattle Kraken selected in the NHL Expansion Draft. However, Wyshynski believes Boston’s best business comes in the form of re-signing three incumbent players to good contracts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy