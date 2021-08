In La Porte, an event for Region veterans next week. Goodwill’s Veterans Resource Network and its community partners have organized a La Porte County Stand Down, providing information on employment and housing opportunities and Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, as well as free personal care items, care kits, backpacks, meals and more. “Stand Down” is a concept from war time that referred to time away from the battlefield when soldiers could rest from combat and take care of personal hygiene, enjoy warm meals, and receive medical and dental care. Veterans are encouraged to pre-register. The event is Friday, August 20,2021, 4-7 pm at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on State Road 2. If you would like to volunteer or donate, contact Jill Powers at Goodwill at (574) 400-5487. Here is the registration link: https://forms.gle/Pg7QFVLp2DXhDJ2DA.