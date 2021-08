Alabama (2½-1) Nick Saban has seven national championships and six losses in the past six years. He just signed a contract extension through 2028. So deal with it, Bama haters. Next up: Developing his next batch of superstars and resurrecting the tarnished coaching career of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, after having done the same for Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Stoops, Mike Locksley, Butch Jones, et al.