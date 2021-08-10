Cancel
Mitchell, SD

Mask argument back in front of Mitchell Board of Education

By Erik Kaufman
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mask argument at the Mitchell School District isn’t over just yet. Following extensive commentary from the audience of approximately 50 individuals at the meeting, the Mitchell Board of Education Monday night voted unanimously to adopt the recommended back-to-school safety protocols with the change that any modifications to said protocols would be decided by the board of education instead of the superintendent.

