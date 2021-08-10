Cancel
Oakland, CA

COVID: In-Person Learning Resumes For 35,000 Oakland Unified Students

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of Oakland Unified School District students returned to the classroom on Monday. Juliette Goodrich reports. (8/9/21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

