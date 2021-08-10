These cucumber roll-up recipes from TikTok are the perfect summer lunch

It is already August, school is starting, and the State Fair is going on. We hope all the 4-Hers exhibiting at the State Fair do well. As for school starting, it is time to watch out for that big yellow school bus when driving. Just remember to slow down in school zones and out on the highway as well as continue to look out for all the farm equipment. it seems some people think the county roads are the Interstate. I hope school goes well for all the students and everyone continues to be safe and look out and care for everyone else.