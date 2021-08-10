Cancel
Eliza Dushku Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

Peter Palandjian and Eliza Dushku attend a special screening of "Mapplethorpe" at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York on February 14, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bring on round two! Eliza Dushku welcomed her and husband Peter Panadjian’s second child together in early August.

“Welcoming our beautiful son, ‘Bodan,’ this week has been a journey in & of itself 🌸,” Dushku shared via Instagram on Monday, August 9. ” Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers.”

The Bring It On star, 40, announced in February that she was pregnant with baby No. 2, 18 months after giving birth to son Bourne. “Mama x 2,” the Massachusetts native captioned her Instagram baby bump debut at the time. “@peter.palandjian and B — how I love you!!”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum got engaged to Palandjian, 57, in June 2017. They tied the knot in their Boston hometown in August of the following year.

While celebrating their first year of marriage, Dushku shared throwback photos via Instagram. “Happy first anniversary (of forever more),” she captioned the August 2019 slideshow. “Bourne and I are so SO lucky and in love with you.”

In February 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the actress was expecting her first child with the former professional tennis player. (Palandjian is already the father of four children from a previous marriage — Manon, Petros, Margot and Madelon.)

“We’re just very excited,” Dushku exclusively told Us at the time. “We just got married in August. It’s a special year for us.”

The Angel alum added, “I’ve been really excited about what I’m doing with my life these days. I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year, but a great year.”

The then-pregnant star debuted her baby bump at a Mapplethorpe screening that night, continuing to document her pregnancy progress via social media. She posted mirror selfies, baseball game photos and more.

In August 2019, Bourne made his social media debut. “Our BABY = #Bourne,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her husband holding their infant up to the sky. “Can you feel the love, Philip ‘Bourne’ !? So [thankful] for all this love.”

The Lesley University grad went on to explain the inspiration behind the little one’s moniker in a separate social media post. “We love and honor Bourne’s late grandpas with his name,” Dushku wrote at the time.

