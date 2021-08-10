Brother & Sister Raise $240,000 for Cancer Research, Offered Exclusive NASCAR Trip, Wine & Watches

"Our family has been supporting the fight to end cancer for over 20 years and the V Foundation for Cancer Research has been at the center of our support. With our mother in remission herself for just less than 30 days, working with Justin and the Trackhouse team to put together this incredible one-of-a-kind auction lot was not only a great use of our resources to raise much-needed research funds but was also a deeply personal collaboration,” said Amy Dornbusch, Proprietress of Gemstone Vineyard and V Foundation Wine Celebration board member.