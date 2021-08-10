Citing greatest need, Collinsville plans for new Caseyville Elementary School

COLLINSVILLE — On July 19, the Collinsville School District held a public hearing on building a new elementary school in Caseyville, to replace the current facility there. The current Caseyville Elementary School was built in 1935 and added on to during the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. The current air-conditioning and windows were installed 20 years ago. It is the district’s second-oldest school. The property covers four acres and has 20 classrooms.