The USGS has posted an Orange code and Watch alert for one volcano and a Yellow code and an Advisory alert for six volcanoes they’re tracking across the country; USGS says these volcanoes are “exhibiting signs of elevated unrest above known background level.” The volcano with the highest alert code is Great Sitkin in Alaska; just days ago, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised its color and alert codes up to Orange and Watch. The six with the heightened level of alert of Yellow / Advisory include the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, and Kilauea, Gareloi, Semisopochnoi, and Cleveland. While Mauna Loa and Kilauea are both on Hawaii’s Big Island, the rest under the Yellow code are in Alaska.