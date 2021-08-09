Prince William County 2021 VACo Achievement Awards Winners
The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) announced the 30 recipients of the 2021 Achievement Awards, which recognize excellence in local government programs. VACo received 102 submissions. Prince William County had two winning submissions by the Finance Department Procurement Services Division and the Planning Office. Winning entries focused on addressing issues of inclusion, belonging, and reconciliation that challenges counties today.princewilliamliving.com
