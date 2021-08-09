Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County 2021 VACo Achievement Awards Winners

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) announced the 30 recipients of the 2021 Achievement Awards, which recognize excellence in local government programs. VACo received 102 submissions. Prince William County had two winning submissions by the Finance Department Procurement Services Division and the Planning Office. Winning entries focused on addressing issues of inclusion, belonging, and reconciliation that challenges counties today.

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
710
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planning Office#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Sterling firm will lead Prince William County redistricting

Prince William County has awarded a contract to a Sterling consulting firm to lead its redistricting process. The county signed a $76,645 contract with ARCBridge Consulting and Training Inc. on Tuesday. State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census. The...
Virginia Statefredericksburg.today

Louisa County recognized in Virginia Association of Counties 2021 achievement awards program

Louisa County recognized in Virginia Association of Counties 2021 achievement awards program. The County of Louisa is pleased to announce that the Louisa County Public Schools’ Wireless on Wheels (W.O.W.) initiative is a Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) 2021 achievement awards program winner. This latest recognition marks the fifth time Louisa has received a VACo achievement award in the past six years.
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Opioid settlements could net Prince William County over $2.8 million

Northern Virginia localities could receive more than 20% of local allocations from Virginia’s settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy businesses, with Prince William County getting more than $2.8 million. At its meeting Aug. 3, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with Attorney General...
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Prince William County Fair returns Friday after pandemic hiatus

The Prince William County Fair is returning this weekend after a year-long hiatus with new attractions and new ownership and without COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to the usual fair fare, such as a midway full of thrilling rides, highlights this year include performances by “America’s Got Talent” alumnus Wesley Williams with his acts The Puppy Pals and the One Wheel Wonder.
Cobb County, GAinsideradvantage.com

Cobb County Chamber group names award winners

The Young Professionals branch of the Cobb Chamber held their August Marquee Monday event this week and named this year’s Next Generation Award Winners, Allison Giddens of Win-Tech Inc., and Andrew Dill from Lockheed Martin. The Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) selected the winners from a group of nominees, all in...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Do you know a local nonprofit deserving special recognition, especially after this past year? The staff at Prince William Living announced their annual “Giving Back Award,” which recognizes outstanding not-for-profit organizations in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County. Nominations are now open! Visit princewilliamliving.com/givingbackaward/ to nominate your favorite organization – deadline for nominations is 12:00 midnight, Aug. 31, 2021. Nominees must be a 501(c)(3) organization, work in Prince William or Greater Manassas and be located in Prince William or Greater Manassas.
Cook County, ILbeverlyreview.net

Cook County assessor earns NAC Achievement Award

The Cook County Assessor’s Office was recently recognized with a 2021 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NAC) for its work in moving its paper-driven operations onto more user-friendly digital platforms. Up until 2020, the assessment of more than 1.9 million parcels still relied heavily on paper applications...
Dare County, NCobxtoday.com

VIDEO: Dare County’s N.C. Governor’s Volunteer Award winners for 2021

Dare County, in partnership with Current TV, has released “2021 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Awards – Dare County,” a video that provides detailed information about the annual statewide awards program—and that also tells viewers which individuals were selected as Dare County recipients for 2021. Each year, the Governor of North...
West Monroe, LAhannapub.com

West Monroe wins LMA Community Achievement Award

The city of West Monroe was recently recognized by the Louisiana Municipal Association as a winner in the annual Community Achievement Awards for the City’s efforts to revitalize Downtown West Monroe. West Monroe was presented with the award at the LMA Annual Convention recently held in Baton Rouge. The Community...
Monona, WIhngnews.com

Best of Monona award winners

Local business-owners recently celebrated the 2021 Best of Monona awards, a community vote award program organized by the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle. Business owners gathered to celebrate the awards at a reception in July at Tully's II.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

VACo Recognizes Loudoun Conservation Program

The Virginia Association of Counties or VACo has recognized the Loudoun Master Gardeners Site Assessment Program with a 2021 Achievement Award. Through the program, Master Gardener volunteers assess ponds, landscapes and land bordering streams that, through the years, have grown shady or stagnant and may threaten natural resource conservation during a weather event. Property owners receive a detailed report including options that can help them better maintain their landscape, such as methods for erosion and sediment control. This contributes to the improved health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Eroding land and stream banks are a major source of harmful excess sediment that flows to the bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy