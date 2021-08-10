Ashland Board of Aldermen roll back decisions on entertainment complex

Construction is set to begin on an outdoor entertainment park in Ashland.

The Ashland Board of Aldermen reversed decisions it made for an outdoor entertainment complex.

The board voted to rescind two variances given to the Lakeside Ashland development that's been met with a lawsuit . That takes away variances from the city's code allowed to the project, such as a gravel parking lot and a taller video screen.

Residents near the development have feared it might bring more traffic and noise to the area. Two people sued the city last week, claiming the board of aldermen skipped the necessary steps when it approved the variances in July. The duo said they appealed that vote to the board of adjustment, and that doing so should have put the project on hold. The board voted to give Lakeside Ashland a conditional operating permit anyway.

Developer Nic Parks said he hoped to have a site plan in front of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission this month. That group will ultimately approve or deny the layout.

Parks previously said he hoped to build an entertainment complex for everyone in the family. That includes a nature area and an outdoor movie theater.

