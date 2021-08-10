Opening a restaurant is never easy, even if it isn’t your first. But opening a new restaurant during such a time of great uncertainty is especially risky — but in some cases, that risk definitely pays off. Bozeman’s newest BBQ restaurant, Smoke, Fire & Coal, brings a taste of Southwestern-style comfort food to town, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Smoke, Fire & Coal opened in November of 2020, during a time when many Montanans were sticking to takeout.

The restaurant was opened by Michael Buck, who has helped open several local eateries.

Of course, the food always speaks for itself -- and here, it's an advertisement for the restaurant's greatness.

If you love BBQ, you owe it to yourself to try this place.

The meats are the stars of the show here -- and for good reason -- but you'll also find a great selection of salads and small plates.

The specialty cocktails already have a cult following -- they're that good.

Smoke, Fire & Coal has already become a beloved local hot spot.

Downtown Bozeman is definitely livelier these days, and indoor dining has resumed.Of course, none of those were opened during a pandemic. And while Michael remains excited about the venture, he's admitted that he has also felt terrified at times.From the brisket to the bacon, this team makes sure the grill works overtime to deliver.The classic smoked meats and hearty entrees will appease even the largest appetites.If you need a snack before your meal, order the Candy Bacon. Trust us.And with names like Rye So Serious and Ranch Water, ordering your drink is half the fun.It's open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., so stop by for lunch or dinner and see if it's worth the hype (spoiler alert: it is).

Have you gotten your BBQ fix here yet? Share your experience with us in the comments!

The post Get A Taste Of Scrumptious Southwestern Fare At This Brand New BBQ Restaurant In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State .