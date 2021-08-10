Get A Taste Of Scrumptious Southwestern Fare At This Brand New BBQ Restaurant In Montana

Cancel
Opening a restaurant is never easy, even if it isn’t your first. But opening a new restaurant during such a time of great uncertainty is especially risky — but in some cases, that risk definitely pays off. Bozeman’s newest BBQ restaurant, Smoke, Fire & Coal, brings a taste of Southwestern-style comfort food to town, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Smoke, Fire & Coal opened in November of 2020, during a time when many Montanans were sticking to takeout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NS42_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
Downtown Bozeman is definitely livelier these days, and indoor dining has resumed.

The restaurant was opened by Michael Buck, who has helped open several local eateries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfQdN_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
Of course, none of those were opened during a pandemic. And while Michael remains excited about the venture, he's admitted that he has also felt terrified at times.

Of course, the food always speaks for itself -- and here, it's an advertisement for the restaurant's greatness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203WYc_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
From the brisket to the bacon, this team makes sure the grill works overtime to deliver.

If you love BBQ, you owe it to yourself to try this place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYmQr_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
The classic smoked meats and hearty entrees will appease even the largest appetites.

The meats are the stars of the show here -- and for good reason -- but you'll also find a great selection of salads and small plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH6zh_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
If you need a snack before your meal, order the Candy Bacon. Trust us.

The specialty cocktails already have a cult following -- they're that good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZxcv_0bMoLUnV00
Smoke, Fire and Coal / Facebook
And with names like Rye So Serious and Ranch Water, ordering your drink is half the fun.

Smoke, Fire & Coal has already become a beloved local hot spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICAfe_0bMoLUnV00
Jennifer Dimitrelos / Google
It's open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., so stop by for lunch or dinner and see if it's worth the hype (spoiler alert: it is).

Have you gotten your BBQ fix here yet? Share your experience with us in the comments!

