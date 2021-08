UFC President Dana White handles the operations of the promotion and takes the final call just like Vince McMahon does for WWE. White has been involved in controversies regarding the proper payment of UFC stars. He was previously called out for this multiple times including Jake Paul. However, it cannot be dismissed that White has made UFC what it is today as it remains the most popular promotion for MMA in the world right now. WWE Star ‘Nearly Died’ After Matt Riddle Match.