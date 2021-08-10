Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

College officials in Pittsburgh concerned by fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — More colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes.

That includes Carnegie Mellon University. Earlier this month, its undergraduate and graduate students were required to submit proof.

The University of Pittsburgh is also asking students who have not provided proof of vaccination to participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

According to the Associated Press, the vaccine mandates have opened the door for a new market: fake vaccine cards.

The bogus cards, some available online for as little as $25, are popping up on campuses across the country, according to the AP.

“I would like to think that the demographic of CMU is much more cognizant of the reality of the pandemic. I haven’t heard anything about fake vaccine cards here, and I hope to not hear about fake vaccine cards here,” said Carnegie Mellon University student Julianna Austin.

In a statement, the University of Pittsburgh expressed:

“Pitt affiliates are asked to attest to providing accurate information when uploading proof of vaccination. Forgery concerns would be addressed through our student code of conduct or human resources offices.”

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, nearly 700 colleges and universities in the U.S. have implemented guidelines that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students returning to campus this fall.

